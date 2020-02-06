This could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images have leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra live images show off a quad camera set-up

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is scheduled to launch on February 12

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series of phones are all set to launch next week at the company's Unpacked Event 2020. The launch event is scheduled for February 12, and ahead of its launch, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S20+ have leaked to the world.

Live images of the two phones have surfaced on the web, showing off the phone's design. The live image shows off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with a rectangular set-up at the back, housing the phone's various lenses. There's a periscope shooter, and other lenses sat beside a microphone and an LED flash.

Another image shows the S20+ sat next to what appears to be the S20 Ultra. As we've seen in previous leaks, the module on the S20+ is narrower than on the S20 Ultra, but apart from that there appears to be very little to differentiate the two phones when it comes to the design.

The image also confirms the presence of the 100x zoom lens with a 108-megapixel lens. In the past we've read reports that this will be a new lens altogether, called the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. There will also be a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto unit and an ultrawide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel snapper.

Apart from this, the S20 Ultra leaks claim the phone would sport a massive display that will be 6.9-inches in size. The display would support 1440x3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen will boast of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

Reports suggest that the panel on the Galaxy S20 Ultra could also support 120Hz refresh rate. This would make it one of the fastest panels in the market when the phone is launched. However, this ultra fast refresh rate would only be available to users if they switch to the lower resolution of 1080x2400.

Under the hood there will be the Exynos chipset paired with either 512GB or 128GB storage options. While RAM hasn't been announced, the S20 Ultra is expected to get up to 16GB of RAM -- the most on a smartphone till now.

The phone will also feature the biggest battery on a S series phone till date. While there has been no official confirmation, reports do suggest that the phone will get up to 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on.