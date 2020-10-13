This is iPhone 12 and Flipkart hints it is launching in India soon

Meanwhile, Flipkart hints that the iPhone 12 is going to be launched soon. Not that the e-retailer has said this explicitly, but it has put up a page where it is going to stream the Apple Hi Speed aka iPhone 12 launch event. Flipkart has earlier never done anything like this, so indications are that if the company is going to live stream the event on its website, it will be doing so only because it will start selling the iPhone 12 soon.

For now there is no indication fully-confirmed information about the iPhone 12 prices. But if the leaked global prices are any indication, in India the price of the iPhone 12 series is likely to start around Rs 60,000.

The most affordable of all iPhone 12 variants will be the iPhone 12 Mini with its 5.4-inch screen. Second in line will be the iPhone 12, which could be priced around Rs 70,000, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro at a price of around Rs 90000 and then the iPhone 12 Pro Max around Rs 1.1 lakh.

Blass has also leaked the image of the HomePod Mini. Although it seems to have the same mesh around it which is part of the regular HomePod, it is smaller and has a different shape. To put it, well in real-world terms, it looks like a chowder bowl, or matka, which should be familiar to India readers. On top, the HomePod Mini seems to have a touchscreen, similar to the one in the HomePod, and which also glows iridescent when Siri is active.



If you want to watch the iPhone 12 event live, you will be able to do so through Apple website, or Apple's YouTube channel. Of course, you will be able to see it through the Flipkart website.