This is Motorola Moto E7 and it may launch in India soon

Highlights A month after Lenovo K12 was launched in China, the company is likely to launch the phone outside China

The renders of the rebranded Moto E7 were leaked by tipsters on social media.

Moto E7 that was launched in Europe in November will be rebranded and launched as Lenovo K12.

A month after Lenovo K12 was launched in China, the company is likely to launch the phone outside China. Lenovo is speculated to sell the K12 as the rebranded version of Moto E7, which was launched in Europe. The renders of the rebranded Moto E7 were leaked by tipsters on social media. Motorola is yet to confirm the launch of Moto E7 in the global market.

As per MySmartPrice and tipster Sudhanshu, the Moto E7 that was launched in Europe in November will be rebranded and launched as Lenovo K12 in the global market.

As far as the design is concerned, the Moto E7 looks identical to the E7 Plus with a square-shaped camera module at the rear. On the front, there are thick bezels around the corner and a waterdrop notch. The rear panel also has a Motorola logo embossed on the center, which also doubles up as the fingerprint scanner.

So let us have a look at the key specifications, price

Moto E7 Price and availability

Moto E7 was launched in Europe for EUR 119.99 (approximately Rs 10,550). The phone will be available in Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Satin Coral color options. The E7 will go on sale Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Motorola has not shared any official details about the India launch yet.

Moto E7 Specifications

Moto E7 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. In terms of camera, it features a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to house a 4000mAh battery and run on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Moto E7 comes in a lone 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. For connectivity, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, and Bluetooth.

We used the phone for some time and here is what we felt about it: In just Rs 9,499, with the E7 Plus, you get a fantastic camera, near stock-Android experience, and a decent chipset that drives the show. Though, you do miss out on the fast charging. But then, we can't always have everything on a phone in this price range. However, if your budget is higher than Rs 10,000 and you cannot do without fast chargers, then you can go for the latest Realme Narzo phones or something from the Redmi 9 series.