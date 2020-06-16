This is the Asus ROG Phone 3, sporting an overclocked Snapdragon 865, triple rear cameras

Highlights The Asus ROG Phone 3 has leaked online with several specifications.

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to use an overclocked Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Asus rocked the market last year with its ROG Phone 2 and this year, expectations are only higher. The ROG Phone 3 is expected to not only get modern 2020 hardware upgrades but some more quality of life upgrades are expected in other areas. And thanks to a bunch of leaks, we now have a basic idea of what to expect with ROG Phone 3. The performance upgrades alone are expected to make it a suitable choice for mobile gamers.

A recent tip from a tipster going by the name of Abhishek Yadav has shared some technical specifications of the upcoming ROG Phone 3. The Snapdragon 865 is confirmed to make it appearance and you can also expect 12GB RAM as well as Android 10, the latter two being nothing new to the ROG Phone series.

Surprisingly, the battery is rated at 5800mAh instead of the ROG Phone 2's 6000mAh unit. There's also going to be support for 30W fast charging. The display is said to be limited to 6.5-inches and there are rumours of the panel having a refresh rate of 144Hz.

In another AnTuTu listing, the ROG Phone 3's chipset shows an overclocked processor. The standrad Snapdragon 865 is clocked at 2.8GHz while the alleged ROG Phone 3's chipset is clocked at a maximum 3.0GHz. Chances are that Asus is overclocking the chipset on this phone, similar to the original ROG Phone. Or, the mystical Snapdragon 865 Plus is real and might debut with this phone.

The variant that appeared on AnTuTu also shows 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, which may be reserved for the higher-end variant. Similar to all 2020 flagships, the phone will use UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

Lastly, the TENAA listing also reveal the design of the ROG Phone 3 and it seems that Asus has gone for a safer route by sticking to the existing phone's design. The rear of the phone looks identical to the ROG Phone 2, save for the new triple camera system. This camera system is said to have a 64-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The third camera could end up being a macro camera or a depth camera.

With the same design, Asus may want to make the new device compatible with the existing accessories set for the ROG Phone 2. What remains to be seen is whether the new model retains the dual USB-C ports as well as the stereo speakers on the new model.