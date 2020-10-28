This is your first glimpse at upcoming Micromax In smartphone

Highlights Micromax is launching its new smartphones on November 3.

It has confirmed that its new smartphones will have MediaTek chipsets.

Micromax has shared the first look of its upcoming In 1A smartphone.

Micromax is bringing its fresh range of smartphones on November 3 in India. Marking the brand's comeback into the market, the launch event will be focused on Micromax's new In sub-brand. Reportedly, there will be more than one smartphone but there is no confirmation on this. Now, Micromax has teased the first look of one of the In smartphones -- possibly the In 1A -- on Twitter. The Rahul Sharma-led company has also confirmed the new smartphones will have MediaTek chipsets.

"India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that," wrote Micromax on Twitter while confirming that at least two smartphones under the In sub-brand will have MediaTek chipsets. One of them will rock an Helio G35 processor and the other one will be powered by an Helio G85 processor. Considering the two chipsets are targeted at different segments, we can expect the phones to cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. A previous report suggested the base price for these phones will be Rs 7,000.

Micromax has also shared the first look of one of its upcoming phones. There are two horizontal pyramids facing each other with iridescent patterns on the back. This could be remarkably like the design we have seen the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. The rear finish is green in colour but there could be more variants colour-wise. We can expect Micromax to divulge more information ahead of the November 3 launch of In smartphones.

Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax, announced the re-entry of the brand with a video in which he featured. "We are delighted to make a comeback in the India market with our sub-brand 'in'. When you have the word India or 'in' on you, it gives you a sense of responsibility. The weight of a billion hopes. But bigger than anything is the pride it gives. Our endeavour is to bring India on the global smartphone map again with 'in' mobiles," said Sharma.