This Xiaomi 65W adapter can fast charge iPhone 11, fill up MacBook Pro and Windows laptops too

2020 will be the year of fast charging solutions for smartphones and we can already see strides being made towards that front. Xiaomi's famed 100W fast-charging system may take some time to make it to commercial phones but it is rumoured to bring in its next best 66W charging solution in the upcoming Mi 10 series flagship phones. While the phone launch is still some time away, Xiaomi has gone ahead and launched a 65W fast charging adapter that supports multiple devices.

The 65W fast charging adapter has been launched in China and Xiaomi says the adapter supports regular laptops as well as smartphones. Similar to the fast chargers you get with the iPhones and Google Pixel devices, this adapter also has a USB-C port. This is a universal charger and hence, it supports multiple charging speeds based on the device. The adapter houses high precision resistant capacitor sensors for different devices, which helps it to charge the devices at optimal speeds.

Xiaomi says the 65W adapter is 27 per cent smaller than the previous fast chargers it made. Hence, users can easily carry it around in backpacks without worrying about space or weight. Xiaomi has released a list of all devices that can be charged using this adapter. The MacBook Pro 15 from 2016 and newer models will support the 65W fast charging adapter.

If you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you can use the 65W fast charger to charge your iPhone at speeds of 18W. Similarly, most Android smartphones supporting fast charging can also make use of this adapter to top up the battery faster.

It is said that Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro can be charged in about 1 hour and 50 minutes while the standard Xiaomi Notebook Pro with 15.6-inch display can be recharged in 2 hours and 25 minutes. An iPhone 11 can be charged 50 per cent faster than the regular 5W charger that Apple supplies in the box.

With the 65W fast charger now out, does that mean that Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its 66W fast charging solution? The upcoming Mi 10 Pro premium flagship device is expected to come with the 66W fast wired charging solution. This is expected to make it the fastest wired charging solution in the market, beating Oppo's 65W fast charging solution.