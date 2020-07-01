TikTok CEO talks to Indian employees after app ban, says still believes in Digital India

Highlights TikTok was banned along with over 50 other Chinese apps by the Government of India.

After the ban, TikTok CEO in a note addressed to TikToks Indian employees wrote that their wellbeing was the companys topmost priority.

He also wrote that TikTok looks forward to continue playing an active role in the mainframe of Digital India

Days after TikTok's ban along with over 50 other Chinese apps, TikTok CEO, Kevin Mayer addressed the company's Indian employees in a note. He said that the platform has "encountered an unfortunate challenge in India." Mayer further said that the TikTok team was working with stakeholders to address their concerns.

The TikTok CEO said that the wellbeing of its employees was TikTok's topmost priority and that the company will do its best to restore the employees' positive experiences.

"Our employees are our biggest strength, and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have also assured more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of," Mayer wrote.

"We look forward to continue playing an active role in the mainframe of Digital India," he added.

Kevin Mayer has also noted that TikTok had over 200 million users in India since 2018. These users can "express joy and creativity, celebrate self-expression, and share experiences with a growing global community," Mayer noted.

He further added that the platform has enabled millions of users who enjoy the creative work of artists, storytellers, educators, and performers from across the country. He also said that these artists have found a new avenue of livelihood improvement for themselves.

"While sharing their skills and talents on a global stage, these performers, artists, and entertainers have received opportunities for brand promotions and associations that were once considered the exclusive domain of film stars and sports celebrities," Mayer wrote.

He said that because of TikTok, its users could avail the opportunities even in remote cities, towns, and villages across the country. He also said that small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs have been able to realise their growth by reaching out to potential customers through the platform.

"These are unprecedented times but we remain committed to supporting the welfare of our TikTok creator community till this interim order is in effect. Our creator managers are actively engaging with our top creators to reassure them of our efforts and updates about path forward," Mayer noted.

The Indian government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC browser, Shareit, CamScanner among others. TikTok has been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telcos and internet service providers (ISPs) to block the apps with immediate effect.