TikTok garners over 2 billion downloads, India tops the chart with 611 million downloads

Highlights TikTok was downloaded over 2 billion times from App Store and Play Store.

India turned out to be the biggest driver with over 611 million downloads.

TikTok has the maximum number of users in India, followed by China and the US.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the world in many ways. Not only are the people confined to their homes, but their dependability on social media has also increased tremendously. During such trying times, apps like TikTok are thriving like never before. As per the latest reports, TikTok was downloaded over 2 billion times from App Store and Play Store.

According to the report by Sensor Tower, TikTok has crossed the 2 billion mark soon after surpassing the 1.5 billion mark in the first quarter of 2020. Out of the 2 billion, India turned out to be the biggest driver with over 611 million downloads. The report revealed that TikTok's surge in popularity was due to the coronavirus pandemic, that refuses to leave the world. People have found TikTok to be most entertaining and engaging in quarantine.

"TikTok was on the ascent before 2020, the app has hit new levels of popularity so far this year. Its record-breaking Q1 came during a global pandemic, leading in part to an increase in downloads, engagement, and revenue. The continuous rise of TikTok gives it an ever-bigger foundation to not only enjoy success for the short-term but build for the long-term to keep competitorsboth existing and emergingat bay," Sensor Tower said in a blog.

TikTok has the maximum number of users in India, followed by China and the US. It is surprising that TikTok was developed by a China-based company but it has more users in India than China.

"India has been the biggest driver of TikTok installs, generating 611 million lifetime downloads to date, or 30.3 percent of the total. China is the No. 2 country for installs, accumulating 196.6 million to date, or 9.7 percent of all downloads, for its version of the app, known as Douyin. This figure does not include third-party Android store installs in the country. The United States rounds out the top three countries for downloads, where it has picked up 165 million installs, or 8.2 percent," the sensor tower report read.

However, TikTok didn't have a smooth sail in India always. TikTok, despite its ever-growing popularity in India, the app was once banned because of its divisive content.

The app was in the eye of the storm after the Madras High Court claimed that the app exposes children to sexual predators, pornographic content, and various other harmful activities. However, TikTok assured that they have addressed their concerns and removed inappropriate content present in the app. Following which the ban was lifted and the app was available for download in Google Play Store and App Store.