TikTok is now rated 2 stars on Google Play because Indian YouTubers are roasting and frying it

Highlights Many Indian users are down-rating TikTok in Google Play Store.

TikTok is currently facing ire of Indian users after a TikTok user and a YouTuber had a spat.

TikTok is now rated 2 stars in Googles apps store.

Away from the real-world hullaballoo, where people are fighting coronavirus blues and struggling to survive, in the Indian virtual world, there is a sort of mega war going on. On one side are TikTok users, which number millions in India, on the other side is the army of YouTube fans, or rather the fans of some popular YouTubers who are angry and angry is an understatement at TikTok in India. The result is that for now, it is TikTok that is under severe strain, at least in the Google Play store where its rating has fallen from a high of little over 4 stars to 2 stars. And it continues to fall.

TikTok is not a small-time app. It has over a billion downloads. This should indicate just how fiercely it has been attacked by Indians. A rating falls from 4 stars to 2 stars for an app with such a huge install base means that there are probably tens of thousands of users who have rated it 1 star in the last one week or so.

So what is going on? It all started with Amir Siddiqui, a popular TikTok user, and Carry Minati, a popular YouTuber. While the ways of TikTok users and YouTubers are mysterious and don't always follow the logic that we take for granted in the real-world after all how else do you explain the feuds like T-series vs PewDiePie let's try to figure out this latest saga involving Indian TikTok and YouTube fans.

-- It all started with a spat, carried out on TikTok and YouTube, between Carry Minati and Amir Siddiqui. But before that there was a video by YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who "roasted" TikTok users and called them "garbage" in his video.

Amir responded. He posted a video on TikTok "roasting" YouTube and accused YouTubers of plagiarising content. Ouch! He stated that the YouTube community isn't as united as the TikTok community. Amir accused the entire YouTube community of plagiarising content and even dared Carry Minati, a popular YouTuber to roast him.

No wonder, his video was not taken well by YouTubers. Popular YouTuber Carry Minati, who is apparently popular because he too "roasts" well, then posted a video "roasting" TikTok star Amir. He even made fun of Amir's grammar, or in other words, he didn't hold back, he punched left, right, center. And to ensure that the message is received well he accused Amir of playing the victim card.

-- Minati had posted his video on May 8. Soon it garnered millions of views and millions of likes. His fans claim the video was on its way to become the most-liked non-musical video on YouTube. But then on May 14, his video was deleted by YouTube.

This likely happened because some people apparently fans of Amir -- reported it for harassment and cyberbullying. This made YouTubers and Minati's fans he has many of them given that he is subscribed by close to 17 million people on YouTube very angry. Minati, after his video was deleted, also got support from YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, Bhuvan Bam, and even actor Himansh Kohli.

 Amir Siddiqui posted a video again, claiming his video was not against the entire YouTube community but against people who belittle others on the platform. He also said how he opposed the idea of cyberbullying and urged Minati to influence his fans against it.

 Minati too posted a reconciliatory video. He even cried a little in it.

-- Now tears often enrage people. They show that the suffering is real. They harden the hearts of followers against injustice and they often lead to battle cries, all in the name of defending the honor. That seemed to have happened in this case. It seems YouTube users decided to take revenge. They decided to hit at TikTok. Some even said that no more roasting of TikTok, let's just fry it.

-- It seems thousands of Indians are now rating TikTok one star. Most of them are also using a template for feedback. For example, one reads, "Dear TikTok team. I love this app but I have some problems using the app as I am very active in it but I don't get more than 100 views and 20 like only on my video. Even posting the problem with the TikTok team in the app. But my problem is not solved" Or a variation of something like this.

-- Before TikTok was hit by angry YouTubers, the app had a rating of 4.6 stars. Now it is rated 2 stars.