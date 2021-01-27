TikTok owner ByteDance to cut jobs in India after govt makes ban permanent

TikTok owner ByteDance, based out of China, is slashing the workforce at its Indian office after the Indian government informed through a notice that the ban will continue. ByteDance told its India employees that it is reducing the size of its team and only the crucial roles will be retained. The job cuts at the TikTok owner's India office comes soon after ByteDance said it is seeking all ways through which it will be able to comply with laws in India after TikTok was banned last year. The Indian government had put a moratorium on TikTok and 118 other apps with linkage to China for posing a danger to the country's security.

A report by TechCrunch, citing a source familiar with the matter, paints a gloomy picture for ByteDance that has kept up its hopes that it would make a comeback in India's growing app market. But the company said it was "left with no choice" after the latest notification from the Indian government restated the ban will continue and has become permanent. "It is deeply regretful that after supporting our 2000+ employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce. We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers in India," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The job cut may be a permanent one because ByteDance is finally beginning to realise that the ban is not going to be lifted. "We initially hoped that this situation would be short-lived, and that we would be able to resolve this quickly. Seven months later, we find that has not been the case," TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas and vice president of global business Blake Chandlee told ByteDance employees working in India in a letter obtained by TechCrunch. "Many of you have patiently waited to hear how this would play out, which has been very stressful. Thank you for your continued belief and trust in us," they wrote.