TikTok to face ban from US app stores on Sunday despite Oracle as partner

In what may come as the most surprising turn of event, the US has said it will ban TikTok and WeChat from the app stores this Sunday. If Trump administration finally has its way, ByteDance's controversial app TikTok will be removed from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in the US. WeChat will also meet the same fate as its other unlucky counterpart that has been mired in various controversies.

According to a Financial Times report citing a source having direct knowledge of the shocking development, the US Commerce Department will issue the orders to Apple and Google to delist TikTok and WeChat on Sunday.

This is a developing story...