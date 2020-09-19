TikTok unhappy with Trump's decision to ban app from Sunday

Highlights US government on Friday announced that it will ban on TikTok and WeChat from app stores

TikTok has finally reacted to the forthcoming ban on the app in the US.

TikTok and Oracle had finalized a deal even before the deadline issued by Trump a few days ago.

In a shocking turn of events, the US government on Friday announced that it will ban on TikTok and WeChat from app stores this Sunday. This move is a little unexpected as Bytedance had signed a deal with Oracle a few days but that did not involve the complete sale of the app. However, TikTok has finally reacted to the forthcoming ban on the app in the US.

"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department and are disappointed that it stands to block new app downloads from Sunday and ban the use of the TikTok app in the US from November 12. Our community of 100 million U.S. users love TikTok because it's a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection and we're committed to protecting their privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform." a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Xinhua.

It was reported that US Commerce will order Apple and Google to delist TikTok from Google Play Store and Apple App Store starting this Sunday. They had also said that a more extensive ban on the app would be applicable from November 12. This means that Tiktok users who already have the app downloaded on their phones can still use but it would not available for a fresh download from Sunday.

This move is surprising because TikTok and Oracle had finalized a deal even before the deadline issued by Trump. Confirming the collaboration, Oracle had said in a statement, "Oracle confirms Secretary Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider. Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions."Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin had revealed that the US government had received a proposal from Oracle and Bytedance and will review the deal later this week.

Trump had signed an executive order against the Bytedance-owned short video platform and WeChat. He had granted TikTok only 90 days to sell its share to a US-based company or face a ban in the country. Trump had even refused to extend the deadline. The US President had called TikTok and WeChat a threat to "national security" in its executive order. R.epeated threats by Trump was also the reason behind CEO Kevin Mayer's resignation only 100 days after joining the company