Tim Cook asks Apple staff to return to office three days a week starting early September

Apple CEO Tim Cook wants some of its employees to resume office in September. In an email to his employees, Cook has asked the employees to return to the office three days a week starting early September. Apple employees have been working remotely for the past year to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, COVID-19 cases have declined in the United States and this is one of the reasons why Cook might want his employees to work from the office.

"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate," Cook wrote in an email to his employees obtained by The Verge.

Cook in his mail mentioned that most employees will be asked to come to office on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays. On the remaining days, the employees have the option of working from home. However, only some employees will have the option of working from home because the teams that need to work from the office will have to return to the office five days a week.

Apple employees can work remotely for up to two weeks a year. Cook says in his letter that this would help employees "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own."

Cook in his letter to his employees also encouraged his employees to get vaccinated. "For now, let me simply say that I look forward to seeing your faces," he said in closing. "I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built."

Earlier a Bloomberg report also claimed that Apple will give employees in many regions a paid holiday.

The big tech companies including Facebook, Google and Amazon among others have asked their employees to work from home at least till June 2021. The date can be extended if need be. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company wants some of its employees to be permanent remote worker at some point. "On a long-term basis, we're going to let people request to work permanently remotely. We're going to focus on experienced employees rather than new college grads, who I think need to be in the office more, for training," he had said.