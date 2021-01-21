Tim Cook gifted Trump a Mac Pro worth $5,999

Highlights US President Donald Trump had disclosed in his financial disclosure report that he had received gifts worth $40,000 last year.

Former US President Donald Trump had disclosed in his financial disclosure report that he had received gifts worth $40,000 last year. The list includes gifts from the honchos of companies including Boeing Co., Apple Inc. and Ford Motor Co. Apple CEO Tim Cook had invited Trump to announce the new generation of Mac Pro.

As per the financial report disclosed by Trump, Cook had apparently gifted him the Mac Pro worth $5,999. In the report, it has been mentioned that the Mac Pro has been produced at the Flex Factor in Austin, Texas. It is not entirely true because Apple had produced its 2013 Mac Pro at the Texas facility. This comes years before the company announced the redesigned model of the computer.

Among all the expensive gifts that Trump received over the years. The most expensive gift worth $25,970 was a bronze statue of U.S. Marines gifted by Timothy Davis, President, and CEO of the Greatest Generations Foundation.

Donald Trump, who is no longer the supreme leader of the United States of America, left the White House on Wednesday. Trump skipped new President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony but left a letter in the Oval Office for Biden. Melania Trump, the former first lady of America also left a similar letter for the First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Joe Biden told reporters at the White House, news agency AFP reported."Because it's private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him," Joe Biden said. Although Trump gave his ceremony a miss, former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama attended along with their spouses.

Biden had taken oath as the 46th President of the United States of America. Aged 78, he is also the oldest president to assume the chair. Kamala Devi Harris was sworn-in as the first female Vice President of the country ahead of Joe Biden.

At his oath-taking ceremony, Biden said, "The will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious and democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said.

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war. And, we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated, and even manufactured. My fellow Americans, we have to be different than this. America has to be better than this, and I believe America is so much better than this," he added.