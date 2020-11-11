Timex launches first fashion fitness band in India, price starts at Rs 4495

Highlights Watch manufacturer Timex had unveiled its new range of fitness bands in India.

The new range of fitness bands by Timex comes with a stainless steel mesh band as well as a silicone strap.

Timex has launched the fashion fitness bands in India for Rs 4495.

Watch manufacturer Timex had unveiled its new range of fitness bands in India. The company on Tuesday released its first fashion fitness band. Timex had previously rolled out many fitness bands and smartwatches in the budget segment but this time it has taken cognizance of the style-conscious buyers. The new range of fitness bands by Timex comes with a stainless steel mesh band as well as a silicone strap.

Talking about the launch of fitness bands by Timex, Ajay Dhyani, Head- Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first-ever fitness band in India. At Timex, we always strive to bring cutting edge technology to our customers at a relatively affordable price. This fitness band is the latest example where we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing Indian consumers the opportunity to own high-quality band which they can wear anytime- whether it is a formal get-together, a business meeting, or any outdoor activity."



Timex has launched the fashion fitness bands in India for Rs 4495 and can be ordered from the official website of Timex. It is also available at selected Timex retail stores. It might go on sale on the e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart too but Timex is yet to confirm that.

Now coming to some of the important features of the fitness band. At Rs 4495, the first thing that would attract the buyers is its stainless steel mesh band over the silicon straps. All the companies that are selling fitness bands have used silicon straps but Timex brings a lot of newness to the platter by introducing fitness bands with a stainless steel mesh band. The band is available in two interesting colors to choose from including the Rose Gold color and the black color.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Timex fitness band comes with a 2.4 cm colored full touch display. It comes with features including activity tracking, music control, heart rate monitor, and notification alert. The company claims that the watch comes with a battery back up of 5 days.

Timex is one of the oldest watch manufacturers in India and with its latest fitness band, the company has retained the old world charm with the latest technology. The company had earlier launched smart bands and smartwatches under the helix brand.