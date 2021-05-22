Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps will now add badges to your profile if you are vaccinated

Highlights Dating in the times of coronavirus can be tough, but the apps are working towards making your experience safer.

Dating in the times of coronavirus can be tough, but the apps are working towards making your experience safer. It is now being reported that dating app users will now able to display the status of their vaccination on their profiles. But the feature is being currently implemented in the United States. US President Joe Biden had instructed all the dating apps in the US to display vaccination statuses of the users on their profiles to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

Some of the largest dating apps in the US including Bumble, Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid and others will start adding vaccination badges that would reveal a person's vaccination status. The apps would also provide special offers to the users who are fully vaccinated or have received their first dose. Starting in the US, the badges will be rolled out in the coming weeks and remain on the platform until July 4. President Biden had aimed to vaccinate over 70 per cent of adults by at least July 4.

"As a technology company whose mission is building meaningful connections, we're proud to use our strength in numbers in the Black and Latinx communities to increase vaccinations by teaming up with the White House. We are also proud to be providing financial support from the BLK and Chispa brands to local organizations that are connecting people directly to the vaccine so our community will be able to connect again in person, safely," Match Affinity CEO Hesam Hosseini said in a statement.

Tinder will be adding digital stickers for profiles that say "I am vaccinated or vaccine saves lives". The vaccinated users will get free access to premium content which will highlight them among potential matches. It is not clear whether the dating companies would implement a similar method in India to encourage people to get the jab.

Prior to the dating apps, the US administration had joined hands with social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter to send push notifications to users informing them about their vaccine eligibility. Apart from this, the US government had also roped in ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft to encourage users to get the vaccine by offering them free rides.

As per Bloomberg report, nearly half of Americans have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccination and around 38 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.