Tinder now has a panic button for dates gone wrong

Highlights Tinders parent company Match Group has invested in an app called the Noonlight that will help in tracking the location of users

The company plans to provide the feature to the US users by the end of January

The users can add their information such as the time, date and place ahead of a meeting

Ever been creeped out on your Tinder date? If yes then worry no more because Tinder now gives an option to its users to raise alarm when their dates take an ugly turn.

The dating app Tinder announced on Thursday that the US users will soon get a panic button on the app to alert the authorities if any untoward situation takes place as part of the safety initiative.

For this new addition to the app, Tinder's parent company Match Group has invested in an app called the Noonlight that will help in tracking the location of users. It also notifies the concerned authorities of safety issues if the user selects the panic button. The company plans to provide the feature to the US users by the end of January and they also have plans to make it available to its other users in the coming months.

Talking about the new feature, Noonlight co-founder Brittany LeComte was quoted as saying that the new feature acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you're alone or meeting someone for the first time.

Time and again, Tinder has been criticized for not being proficient in screening out the offenders on the app. The maximum number of times, the sexual assaults and other heinous crimes have taken place because of connections made on these apps. Hence, the onus is completely on the app to take special care of the safety of the women users.

This move by Tinder shows that the dating apps are now seriously pondering upon improving the safety measures by the app.

I think a lot about safety, especially on our platforms, and what we can do to curtail bad behaviour. There are a lot of things we tell users to do. But if we can provide tools on top of that, we should do that as well. You should run a dating business as if you are a mom, Match Group Chief Executive Mandy Ginsberg was quoted as saying. Interestingly, Mandy herself has a 21-year-old daughter.

Once the feature will be made available to the users, they can add their information such as the time, date and place ahead of a meeting. By adding the data, the user can secure himself if any unfortunate incident takes place. The Noonlight app will share the data with the authorities if they receive an alert. Noonlight will only function if the user allows the app to access his location.

The Tinder CEO has assured that the locations will not be used for any marketing purposes or anything other than the safety.

Despite too many dating apps jumping into the arena, Tinder is still one of the most popular dating apps in the world. It was over 50 million users globally out of which 5 million are paying subscribers.

