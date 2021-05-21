Tinder will force users to think before sending offensive messages to their matches

Highlights Tinder has rolled out new safety features to curb harassment on the dating platform.

Tinder will send prompts to users to think before sending offensive messages.

Earlier, Tinder had rolled out a Does this bother you? feature for the users.

Tinder has rolled out new safety features to curb harassment on the dating platform. The company has announced that it is now rolling out a new "Are you sure?" feature that will detect offensive language and force users to ponder over it. The feature will try to stop users from sending it, but the final call will be taken by the user. Several users over the years have complained of facing harassment on dating apps. Users had reported that they have been subjected to body shaming and abuses on apps.

Tinder has been testing a new artificial intelligence feature that detects the language of the user and asks him to think before sending it."Tinder is rolling out Are You Sure? (AYS?), a first-of-its-kind feature in the dating space that is reducing harassment in the app. AYS? has already reduced inappropriate language in messages sent by more than 10 percent in early testing. It serves as a real-time warning to think twice about their opening line. It uses AI to detect harmful language and proactively intervenes to warn the sender their message may be offensive, asking them to pause before hitting send. The AI was built based on what members have reported in the past, and it will continue to evolve and improve over time," the company said in a blog.

Earlier, Tinder had rolled out a "Does this bother you? feature for the users. The dating app shows the does this bother you pop up every time a harmful message is detected in a message that a user has received. The company has claimed that the harm reduction features have created a better environment for everyone.

Tinder has said in a blogpost that whenever users saw pop-ups like Does this Bother you, they felt more empowered to report bad behaviour because of which the reports of inappropriate messages increased 46 per cent.

"Words are just as powerful as actions, and today we're taking an even stronger stand that harassment has no place on Tinder. The early results from these features show us that intervention done the right way can be really meaningful in changing behaviour and building a community where everyone feels like they can be themselves," said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group.

Tinder is amongst the popular dating apps. The other apps available are Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, among others.