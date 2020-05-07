Tinder will now allow users to video chat: Everything you need to know

Highlights Tinder will make dating in the time of coronavirus a lot easier. The company on Tuesday announced that it will add a video dating feature to its app by the end of this year.

Tinder will make dating in the time of coronavirus a lot easier. The company on Tuesday announced that it will add a video dating feature to its app by the end of this year. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, also owns the other dating apps like Hinge OKcupid but Tinder will be the first of its brands to get the feature. Currently, Bumble is the only dating app to have an in-app video calling feature.

However, on one hand, it will be easier for people to date even during the lockdown but on the other hand, it will be difficult to filter out the abusive profiles. The users can be subjected to harassment and abuse over video calls and the company has not yet revealed its plans of dealing with such incidents. They will most likely come up with its own image detection system or might hire third-party platforms to build a system.

"As daters demonstrated a strong willingness to video-date, our product and engineering teams around the world mobilized quickly to deploy one-to-one video chat capabilities on many of our platforms," wrote Shar Dubey, Match Group CEO wrote in the letter to shareholders.

Earlier, Hinge, another dating platform owned by Match Group, announced a new feature called Date from Home, which allows its users to video call easily. A Date From Home button appears in at the end of the chat window along with a send a message option. When you tap on the date from home option, the app will ask you whether you want to call or video call the person you are chatting with. If you tap on the "Ready" button, the app will ask the other person whether he wants to chat or not, and if you both agree, the app will notify that both the users are ready to date from home.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled that world in many ways but the people have still not stopped dating online. It has become a popular way of saving potential matches for an in-person date. People are still active on dating apps and are open to video date. As per the data shared by Match Group, 70 percent Hinge users are open to video date while 94 percent of Okcupid users revealed they are open to dating virtually