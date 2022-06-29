How to read, send, and browse through your Gmail account without internet

Google’s Gmail is one of the most popular mailing services in the world with more than 1.8 billion people using it for both work and personal correspondence. According to reports, Google’s email service owns about 18 per cent of the email client market share. Also, about 75 per cent of Gmail users access the service on their mobile devices. And to help these users, Google has introduced a way to take Gmail offline.

Google has said that users will now be able to read, reply to, and also search their mails without an active internet connection. This will be super helpful in areas with low connectivity or no internet, particularly remote areas.

To make your Gmail be accessible offline, here’s what you need to do:

1. For starters, you need to have Chrome. Google has said that Gmail’s offline mode is only available on Chrome and in normal mode. This feature is not available in Incognito mode

2. Now, head over to mail.google.com from Chrome

3. When you get to your inbox, click on ‘Settings’ or the icon that looks like a cog wheel on the top right side

4. Next, click on 'See All Settings'

5. Once you go to the ‘Settings’ page, click on the 'Offline' tab

6. Now you will have to click on 'Enable offline mail' checkbox to see a whole list of new Settings.

7. From here you can select how many days’ worth of email you want to sync with Gmail

Once you select a time span, Google will show you how much space is left in your computer. You will also be given the option of keeping offline data on your device, or remove all offline data from it

Once you choose what you want to do, keep data or remove data, click on 'Save Changes'. This will activate Google’s offline mode on your device

Google recommends bookmarking Gmail on Chrome to make it easier to use while offline. Now, if you are using Gmail on your school or work account, you will have to ask the admin to enable offline settings. This feature is already available for all users, so you can activate it right away.

Also read: Why you should create a secondary Google or Gmail account