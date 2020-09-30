To fight misinformation TikTok brings US election guide

In a bid to curb misinformation, TikTok has rolled out a new election guide for US elections. The short video platform aims to provide relevant information to the users through its platform about the upcoming elections in the United States.

"Today we're launching an in-app guide to the 2020 US elections to provide access to authoritative information as we continue our work to protect against misinformation," Michael Beckerman, VP, Head of US Public Policy said in a blog post.

The company said that the feature will be available to the users in the United States from today onwards. The election guide that the short video platform has launched would provide information about "candidates at the federal, state, and local level, powered by BallotReady; how to vote in every state, powered by the National Association of Secretaries of State; and educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and more, powered by MediaWise."

"As with our COVID-19 resource hub, the election guide can be accessed from our Discover page and on election-related search results. We'll also be linking to the guide at the bottom of videos relating to the elections and on videos from verified political accounts," Beckerman said in the blog.