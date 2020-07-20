Tokina super tele 400mm f/8 mirror lens for Nikon F and Canon EF will ship in August

Highlights Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens is made of catadioptric optical design.

The price of the new SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens is yet to be announced.

Tokina's new mirror lens will go on sale starting August 7, 2020.

Telephoto lens is designed to shoot and record subjects which are at a distance. An extreme telephoto lens, which is called super-telephoto lens, is a big hit among photo takers and videographers to capture wildlife or a sport event. While brands like Canon and Leica have recently announced their new camera models, Tokina has come up with its telephoto lens.

The Japanese manufacturer of photographic lenses, Tokina, has introduced a new SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens with T-mount. The lens is made of catadioptric optical design which combines mirrors and refracting elements into a single lens. The technique shrinks the size of a super-telephoto lens and makes it compact and lightweight.

The compact optical design of the lens makes it easy-to-carry. Photographers can use it for clicking landscapes, shooting birds, or any other subject that is at a moderate to far distances.

Photo Credits: Tokina

The noteworthy features of Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens include macro shooting with 1:2.5 magnification, specific donut-shaped and super smooth bokeh, precise focusing and super compression effect.

The SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens features a versatile mount system for five camera mounts including three mirrorless mounts. The lens can be attached to the following camera mounts -Canon EF, Nikon F, Sony E, Fuji X, and Micro 4/3 mounts.

The price of Tokina SZX Super Tele 400mm f/8 Reflex MF lens is yet to be announced but it is confirmed that the new Tokina mirror/reflex lens will go on sale starting August 7, 2020.