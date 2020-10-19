Top 10 Amazon Great Indian Festival camera deals you can avail

Highlights Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live and will go on for a month.

During the Amazon 2020 sale, users can avail up to 60 per cent off on cameras and accessories.

Users can avail extra discount on cameras if they use either HDFC or ICICI debit/ credit cards.

Whether you are a beginner or a professional camera user, everyone can certainly benefit from the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Canon DSLR cameras, Sony mirrorless cameras, GoPro action cameras and Fujifilm instant cameras -everything is featured with great deals and offers on the Amazon India website.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has already kicked off and the company is giving up to 60 per cent off on cameras and accessories. But the question is, how to find these great Amazon offers on cameras?

Here, we have compiled a list of top 10 camera deals that you can avail this season.

1. Sony ZV-1

Sony India launched ZV-1 mirrorless camera for Rs 77,990 in July, 2020. The ZV-1 camera model, especially designed for vloggers and digital content creators, can now be purchased for Rs 57,990 from Amazon India website.

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

Fujifilm introduced Instax Mini 11 instant camera in the month of June this year for Rs 5,999. Now, the camera users can buy it with a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Amazon sale. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is available for Rs 4,999.

Along with the latest Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera, users can also buy the older versions like Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for Rs 3,599.

3. GoPro Hero 8 Black

Originally launched for Rs 36,500, the GoPro Hero 8 Black is one of the well-liked action cameras among adventurers. The Hero 8 Black is the predecessor of recently launched GoPro Hero 9 Black. The Hero 8 Black camera model can be bought for Rs 31,990 during the Amazon festival sale.

4. Fujifilm X-T200

Launched in February this year, the APS-C Fujifilm X-T200 arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 66,999. The X-T200 camera model can now be purchased with a discount of Rs 17,000. Available in multiple colours, camera users can buy Fujifilm X-T200 for Rs 49,999.

5. Fujifilm X-T100

The predecessor of Fujifilm X-T200 is the X-T100 camera model which was launched in the year 2018. The X-T100 arrived in India for Rs 47,999. The camera features 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, 4K video recording, 6fps continuous shooting and more, and is now available for Rs 32,990.

6. Canon EOS 1500D

Suitable for beginners, Canon EOS 1500D was launched two years ago in 2018. Amazon is offering a great deal on the Canon camera where users can purchase it for Rs 24,490. The EOS 1500D features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, DIGIC 4+ image processor, fullHD video recording capabilities and more.

7. Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500GA

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500GA packs a 20.1-megapixel image sensor, 20x optical zoom and 4K video recording capabilities. The price of Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2500GA is Rs 87,600 but during the Amazon sale 2020, the camera is up for grabs at Rs 55,999.

8. Fujifilm X-T3

Fujifilm launched the X-T3 camera model two years ago in 2018. The mirrorless camera, with a 26.1-megapixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor and 4K/60p video recording capability, arrived in India with a price tag of Rs 1,08,699. But camera users can now buy the X-T3 at Rs 85,999 in the on-going Amazon sale.

9. DJI Osmo Action



This is another action camera on the list, the DJI Osmo Action camera was launched last year. The camera comes with dual screen, 12-megapixel image sensor, 4K/60p video recording capability and is a serious competitor of GoPro cameras. Originally priced at Rs 38,999, the DJI Osmo Action is available for Rs 27,500.

10. Mi Home Security Camera 360°

This camera on the list is quite different but we thought it's important to tell our readers about all the major deals. The Mi 360° is a security camera with features such as 360 degree viewing area, intruder alert, night vision, two-way audio and more. Originally priced at Rs 2,899, users can now buy it for Rs 2,299 during the Amazon sale.