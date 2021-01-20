Top iPhone deals during Amazon Great Republic Day and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Highlights iPhone 11 is available at Rs 48,999 during the sale.

iPhone XR is available at Rs 39,999.

iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs 79,999.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicked off for the general public from Wednesday. As always, both Amazon and Flipkart sales bring a host of deals and discounts across product categories, including smartphones. If you've been waiting to get your hands on a new iPhone, then this might be a good time as both the sales have some decent deals on select iPhone models including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, and first-gen iPhone SE.

During Amazon Great Republic Day sale, customers can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent with SBI Bank credit cards. Amazon mentions that the instant discount is only applicable on orders above Rs 5,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,500 discount is being offered per SBI Bank credit card. The Amazon sale ends on January 23, 2021.

On the other hand, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers 10 per cent instant discount on transactions made using HDFC Cards and EMI transactions. Under the offer, Flipkart says that customers can avail a maximum value of Rs 1,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 during the sale. The Flipkart sale ends on January 24, 2021.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top iPhone deals

iPhone 11 (Rs 48,999)

The iPhone 11 is available again under Rs 50,000, an incredible offer considering the overall package. Both Amazon and Flipkart offer the iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999, down from the earlier price of Rs 54,900. Additionally, customers can avail the instant discount offer on both e-commerce websites. There's also an additional exchange offer where customers can get up to Rs 16,500 off on Flipkart and up to Rs 12,400 off on Amazon.

iPhone XR (Rs 39,999)

The iPhone XR is also available with an incredible offer where customers can get Rs 7,901 off. iPhone XR is available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale at Rs 39,999, down from the regular price of Rs 47,900. Customers can also avail the instant discount offer using HDFC Bank credit card and avail additional Rs 1,000 off on the purchase. There's also the exchange offer where customers can get up to Rs 16,500 off on the product.

iPhone 12 mini (Rs 59,990)

The iPhone 12 mini is available with flat Rs 4,500 instant discount on Amazon during the sale. The offer is limited for customers with SBI Credit cards as well as EMI transactions using SBI Card. For non-SBI customers, the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 64,490, down from the regular price of Rs 69,900. This is a limited period offer, and interested customers shouldn't miss the sale window. Additionally, Amazon offers an exchange offer where customers can get up to Rs 12,400 off on the purchase.

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs 79,999)

The iPhone 11 Pro was discontinued by Apple last year soon after the new iPhone 12 series launch. However, interested customers can get their hands on the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 79,999. There are limited stocks available on Flipkart. Interested customers can avail the instant discount offer on HDFC Bank cards as well as an exchange offer.

iPhone SE First-gen (Rs 31,999)

The iPhone SE is available at an incredible price of Rs 31,999 down from its regular price of Rs 39,900. The iPhone SE is a good option for those customers who do not want to spend more than Rs 32,000 on a new iPhone. Interested customers can avail additional offers during the Flipkart sale.