First Martian is likely to be a woman, says NASA official

The first human to set foot on Mars is likely to be a woman, according to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "It's likely to be a woman, the first next person on the Moon. It's also true that the first person on Mars is likely to be a woman", CNN cited Bridenstine as saying on a science and technology radio talk show Science Friday.

Although Bridenstine did not name a specific person, yet he mentioned that women are at the forefront of the US Space agency's upcoming plans. NASA will also have its first all-female spacewalk at this month-end where astronauts Anne McClain and Christina Koch will get to float around in space. According to the US Space Agency, the spacewalk will last for about seven hours.

"So these are great days. We have the first all-female spacewalk happening this month at the end of March, which is of course, National Women's Month", Bridenstine said.

Both the astronauts were the part of 2013 astronaut class, half of which included women. They were a part of the second-largest applicant pool that NASA has ever received - more than 6,100. NASA also said that the most recent class of flight directors had fifty per cent women.

"NASA is committed to making sure we have a broad and diverse set of talent and we're looking forward to the first woman on the moon", Bridenstine said.

According to the agency, women comprise 34 per cent of active astronauts. NASA first started recruiting women astronauts in 1970s.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

