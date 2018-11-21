New Samsung S10 rumours: Colours, 5G variant, in-display sensor and cheaper model details

The announcement of Samsung's flagship phone, Galaxy S10 is still months away but rumour mills are working overtime churning possible product details. The latest word tells us about the new colors of the smartphone. The rumours stem from SamMobile, but since the launch is still long time away and the sources of the rumours aren't revealed, one must take the information with a pinch of salt.

Lets take a look at what a possible next generation smartphone could be like.

Colors: As per the SamMobile, Galaxy S10 will be available in four different colour variants. It will come in Black, White, Yellow and Green colours. Samsung does not offer all the colours in every market but yellow and green colour smartphones would surely standout in the crowd.

In-display fingerprint sensor: One of the biggest features that Samsung would unveil with the S10 launch is the in-display finger print sensor. Samsung has consciously stayed away from the 3-D facial scanning which comes with a huge notch. The in-display fingerprint scanning will make it easier for Samsung to increase their screen to body ratios and make a move towards a completely bezel-less design. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will live underneath the display and will be faster than the existing in-display fingerprint scanners.

Cheaper variant: Samsung is expected to unveil a 'cheaper' variant of its Samsung S10 smartphone. New technologies like the in-display fingerprint sensor would only come in two of the S10 models: The SM-G973x and SM-G975x or Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. These two will have a 5.8-inch and 6.44-inch display respectively. The cheaper model of S10 or the SM-G970x, codenamed "Beyond 0" could come with a usual physical scanner at the back.

5G support: There could be an announcement of the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 but most probably it won't come in February 2019. The 5G variant of the phone could come sometime in the mid-2019 or even along with the Samsung's foldable smartphone - Samsung Galaxy F or SM-F900U. Galaxy F would be available in Silver and Black colours.