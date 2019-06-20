OnePlus 7 Pro: Install modified Google camera app to take better pictures on your OnePlus device

OnePlus 7 Pro, the new flagship killer from the stable of OnePlus has some features that will make the users of iPhone, Pixel and Galaxy S10 green with envy. Thanks to the 90Hz edge-to-edge display panel, USF 3.0 storage technology and premium specifications at an affordable price. The device also comes with 48MP camera which on paper looks unbeatable but it sadly doesn't come close to being a 'flagship camera killer'.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 48-MP IMX586 sensor, an 8-MP telephoto lens, and a 16-MP ultra-wide angle lens. Despite the power of three lenses the early buyers of OnePlus 7 Pro have said that the photos from the device lack the detail and are not as clean and crisp when compared to the flagship phones. OnePlus phones have never been known for their camera prowess and that's one area where the Chinese manufacturer has often faltered. But, the best part of having an Android device is that you don't have to stick to what's offered or wait for the company to improve the feature. A lot of the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera ability can be improved by just using a different camera app than the default one that comes with the box.

The Pixel camera relies on machine learning and software manipulation to get its unparalleled camera performance. And, thanks to the inherent open source nature of Android, developers have managed to install the modified version of Pixel camera, known as Gcam, on to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Gcam provides fine detail and better colours in comparison to the stock OnePlus camera app which clicks pictures having blown out colours with high saturation.

If you want to click the Pixel level photos using your new OnePlus 7 Pro then follow the steps mentioned below.

Download a Google Camera (Gcam) mod from the XDA Developers forum, a mobile software development community.

Pick the latest Gcam apk file which, at the time of writing this report, was 6.2.030_Advanced.

Install the application. Once you're done, open the app and make a few changes. 1) Choose Nexus 6P in options for the front camera and Pixel 3XL for the rear camera.

You're done. The new Google camera mod will optimise the OnePlus 7 Pro to function with the powerful Google Pixel camera and offer new features like Night Sight, Photobooth, Slow Motion, Top Shot and HDR+ technology.

Happy clicking!

Edited By: Udit Verma

