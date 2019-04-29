Realme 3 Pro to go on first sale in India today: Price, features, launch offers

Oppo's sub-brand will put Realme 3 Pro up is for sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon). Realme 3 Pro will be available via Flipkart and the Realme's own e-store. Realme is all set to challenge Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro with Realme 3 Pro. The USP of Realme 3 Pro is it performance, cameras and price.

As far as the launch offers are concerned, the first 1,000 customers to buy the Realme 3 Pro today via the company's online store will get free Realme Buds. Customers can also get Rs 1,000 discount offer on Flipkart on payment via HDFC bank debit/credit card and EMI transactions. Jio users will be entitled to get benefits worth Rs 5,300 on purchase of the device.

Realme 3 Pro has 6.3 inch full-HD IPS panel and slim bezels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The display colours are vivid and are bright with good readability in direct sunlight. It runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. Realme 3 Pro is available in three new colours namely Nitro Blue, Lightning Purple and Carbon Grey. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Realme 3 Pro measures 156.8 x 74.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 172 grams.

Realme 3 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 710 SoC and comes with 6GB of RAM. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's less powerful Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card.

Realme 3 Pro comes with an Ultra HD mode that will allow users to take 64-megapixel photos. There is also a vertically stacked 16+5MP dual rear camera with Sony IMX 519 flagship grade sensor. Realme 3 Pro owners will also be able to record 960fps Super Slo-mo videos. There is also a 25MP AI selfie camera.

Buyers can get their hands on the Realme 3 Pro for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will retail at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Edited By: Udit Verma

