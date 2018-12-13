Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks leave little to the imagination; Specs, release dates, price revealed

Samsung's 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 has been subject to several rumours and leaks for over a year now. However, the latest series of leaks have revealed not just the design choices that Samsung has made but also the launch date and pricing. As per Gizmodo, a design and technology website, a 'major tech retailer' has spilled most of the beans regarding the phone. Gizmodo has said that a 'major tech retailer' approached them and spoke about the S10's launch date, storage sizes, screen sizes, variants and even the UK price points.

Samsung S10 will be unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event before Mobile World Congress 2019, on February 20. The phone will be available for pre-order from that date and will be released on March 8.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Samsung S10 will come in three basic options. There will be a 'Lite S10' with a flat screen and the usual S10 & S10 Plus. The latter two models will feature the new Infinity-O display (a punch-hole design) and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader. There isn't any news on Iris scanner or the facial recognition system.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch screen. The S10 Plus will have a 6.4-inch screen, while the cheaper 'Lite' version of the phone will be 5.8 inches.

The UK pricing of the anniversary Galaxy S phones have also been leaked. The flat, 5.8-inch version of the S10 will have 128GB of storage and retail at 669 pound (approx. Rs 60,506). The regular, curved version of the S10 with its 6.1-inch screen will come in a choice of 128GB or 512GB of storage at 799 pound (Rs 72,260) and 999 Pound (approx. Rs 90,350) respectively. The 128GB version of S10 Plus will cost 899 pound (approx. Rs 81,308), a 512GB version is priced at 1099 pound (approx. Rs 99,396), and a one terabyte Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is 1,399 Pound (approx. Rs 1,26,529).

Edited By: Udit Verma