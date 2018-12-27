Amazon No. 1 Mi Fan Sale: It's raining discounts on Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro

Amazon has partnered with Xiaomi for its No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, which started on December 26 and will conclude on December 28. During the sale, HDFC Bank will offer 5 per cent instant discount to users who purchase a Xiaomi phone, even on EMI transactions. The smartphones that are part of the Amazon No. 1 Mi Fan Sale include Redmi 6A , Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi Y2.

Under the Amazon No. 1 Mi Fan Sale, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A is available for Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The Xiaomi Mi A2 also received a price cut in India. The phone is available at up to Rs 3,501 discount under the sale. The 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage version is available for Rs 14,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage version of the smartphone is priced at Rs 16,999. There's also an exchange offer listed by the company, under which users can avail up to Rs 12,500 off on the exchange of an old phone.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price has also been slashed by up to Rs 3,000, and the smartphone is available for Rs 8,999 during the Amazon sale. Redmi Y2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor along with an LED flash. Also, it has a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash at the back.

Customers can also buy the Redmi 6 Pro at its original price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There is a no-cost EMI option, an exchange discount, and 10 per cent Yes Bank instant discount on the phone. The most popular Xiaomi smartphone phone, Redmi Note 5 Pro, is available with up to Rs 2000 off during the sale.

Edited By: Udit Verma