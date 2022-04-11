scorecardresearch
Apple iPhone 13 manufacturing begins in India: All you need to know

Apple will be manufacturing the latest iPhone 13 in India at Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

US-based tech megalith Apple has begun manufacturing iPhone 13 in India in keeping with India’s vision as a manufacturing powerhouse. Apple will be manufacturing the latest iPhone 13 in India at Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.  Apple manufactures iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 locally but none of the Pro models are manufactured domestically.  

“We are excited to begin making iPhone 13—with its beautiful design, advanced camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and the incredible performance of the A15 Bionic chip—right here in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement.  

Top points to know

  • The latest iPhone 13 will be manufactured by Foxconn first at its Chennai plant.  
  • Apple will manufacture iPhone 13 in India for local customers and are unlikely to be exported to other markets.  
  • The tech titan is also planning to raise volume and rely less on imported units. 
  • Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE and currently manufactures models including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. 
  • Experts feel that Apple may surpass its existing record of iPhone sales in India with iPhone 13 production and iPhone 12 production at Pegatron. 
  • US-based tech megalith has also confirmed that many of its Indian supplier sites utilise solar and wind energy for operations. 
  • iPhone 13 offers an advanced 5G experience, super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life and a flat-edge design with high durability. 
  • iPhone 13 was available in India and the US among other markets at the same time. 

