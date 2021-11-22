Best wireless earbuds you can buy under Rs 5,000

There is no argument that wireless earbuds are convenient to use. And while the segment was popularised by Apple AirPods, today earbuds are available across the price spectrum. The affordable earbuds aren't as powerful as the premium AirPods and some miss out on features such as Active Noise cancellation and transparency or awareness mode but the under Rs 5,000 buds are not half bad either. They are good for answering calls, streaming music and gaming, are water and sweat resistant and can last a day's of continuous use, without hurting your pocket much. Here are Business Today's top 5 picks for under Rs 5,000.

pTron Bassbuds Plus In-Ear True Wireless Stereo Headphones: Rs 799

Coming from Hyderabad-based pTron, this is one of the most affordable yet impressive earbuds that you can pick if your budget is less than Rs 1,000. The wireless earbud is IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. Supporting mono and stereo mode, one or both the buds can be used as it has built-in microphones on both earbuds supporting voice assistant and phone calls. Bluetooth 5.0 enabled, the Bassbuds has a decent wireless enough of 10 meters and can auto-connect with the device. Featuring 3.5 hours of talk time, the buds can be juiced up twice from a fully charged case. Most importantly, the company has added a small display that shows the battery status.

OnePlus Buds: Rs 4,990

A combination of style with cool functions, OnePlus Buds can suit everyone -- be it a sports enthusiast, music lover or someone who spends a lot of time on calls. Featuring a stem design, the buds are available in three colours - white (looks elegant), grey, and a combination of green and blue (looks funky). The case has an LED that indicates charging status, a button for pairing mode and a Type-C charging port. The buds are great for answering calls as well as music. Featuring a 1.34cm dynamic driver, it scores on both vocals as well as bass. And there is low latency while streaming videos on the smartphone. Offering a combined battery of around 30 hours (7 hours from buds + case) the headphones feature a Type-C charging port, and a 10-minute charge enables earphones to be listened to for 10 hours says the company.

BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC -- Wireless Earbuds: Rs 3,990

Not many AirPods in this price range offer active noise cancellation. But BoAt's Airdopes 30dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation cancels out unwanted external sounds, especially when sitting in crowded places. The earbuds are good with audio calls as well for streaming music or OTT shows. And low latency makes it ideal for mobile gamers. boAt boasts big about the Ambient Mode that provides transparency during playback. And for play/pause, the right earbud comes with the in-ear detection functionality as well. The earbuds along with the case combined offers close to 28 hours of playback, including up to 4.5 hours of earbuds' playtime in ANC mode or 5.5 hours in non-ANC mode, and 5 minutes of charge juices it for an hour of playback.

Jabra 65t: Rs 4,999

If you are looking for something more premium, the Jabra 65t should be your pick. Coming from Jabra, a company specialising in audio equipment, the 65t features 4 microphone technology for better call performance. However, the right earbud is Master, to initiate set-up, and only the right earbud can be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls. The buds offer 5 hours on a single charge and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case, which takes 2 hours with a dedicated USB wall charger to power the 500 mAh battery. Even this one is IP55 certified and comes with a 2-year warranty against water & dust, once it is registered using the Jabra Sound+ app. It also supports Jabra Sound+ app equaliser.

Redmi Buds 2C: Rs 1,498

Redmi earbuds 2C are sleek and lightweight, weighing 4.1 gramme, and are convenient to carry around in the pocket. Making it ideal for walks and jogs, Redmi has made it IPX4 certified. It supports various voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri -- to make a phone call or change track with a click of a button. It does not feature active noise cancellation but manages to suppress the environment noise. Offering up to four hours of playback on a single charge, it offers 12 hours of playback with the case.

