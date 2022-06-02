‘Beyond grateful’: Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg steps down after 14 yrs  

Meta Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg sent the corporate world on a roller coaster as she announced her departure from the company after a 14-year stint that encompassed steering a 'scandal-prone' Facebook to advertising dominance.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” she said in a social media post.

She added, “I am not entirely sure what the future will bring – I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation Lean in and Option B and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

She also thanked her colleagues and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the opportunity. She wrote, “Thank you to the colleagues who inspire me every day with their commitment to our mission, to our partners around the world who have enabled us to build a business that serves their businesses, and especially to Mark for giving me this opportunity and being one of the best friends anyone could ever have.”

According to news agency AFP, Zuckerberg said that Sandberg’s role at the company will be re-shaped with Javier Olivan becoming Meta’s chief operating officer. He added that the next COO will be more traditional and different from the second-in-command held by Sandberg.

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook post on COO Sheryl Sandberg leaving Meta

Zuckerberg noted, “She has taught me so much and she has been there for many of the important moments in my life, both personally and professionally.” “I’m going to miss running this company with Sheryl.”

(With inputs from AFP)

Also read: Facebook does not want employees to talk about abortion at work

Also read: India operations to get costlier, more complex due to data protection law: Meta