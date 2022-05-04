Elon Musk may charge ‘slight cost’ from commercial, govt users on Twitter

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla boss Elon Musk has said that he plans to charge a slight fee from commercial and government users on Twitter. He said that the social network will remain free for casual users.

Musk tweeted earlier this morning, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.”

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Musk has been suggesting a spate of changes to the platform off late. These changes include making the platform more inclusive, removing spam bots and providing a platform to more and more people.

“The goal that I have, should everything come to fruition with Twitter, is to have a service that is broadly inclusive as possible where ideally, most of America is on it and talking,” Musk told The Associated Press at the Met Gala 2022.

He also talked about removing bots, trolls and scams from the platform to improve user trust and experience. He said, “If somebody is operating a bot and troll army, then I am definitely their enemy.”

Besides, he also has plans to take Twitter public again in around three years of buying the company, according to a Reuters report. Musk told potential investors that he plans to stage an IPO to return Twitter to public markets.

He is also in talks with large investment companies and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his acquisition of Twitter worth $44 billion and spending less of his wealth in the deal.

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that Musk has reportedly lined up current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s successor once the sale goes through later this year. He also plans to fire the social network’s legal head Vijaya Gadde.

Gadde will receive a severance package worth $12.5 million including Twitter shares if she is removed. She earns about $17 million per annum and is one of the highly paid executives of the company.

She faced widespread condemnation for her leadership at Twitter and for being pivotal in removing Donald Trump from the platform.

(With agency inputs)

