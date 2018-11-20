Facebook wants to figure out your family profiles and their interests

Ever felt like Facebook is acting like a Big Brother and knows exactly what you want and what you are doing all the time? That's because it does and now it is after your family members too! Despite the criticism of data leakage, Facebook is well on its way to build software that will help it to develop any users' family profile. The profile could include anything and everything ranging from number of people in the family, their likes and dislikes, the nature of their relationship, what electronic devices they use, media consumption behavior etc. According to the LA Times, the software that Facebook is working on could be used to target advertisements by analyzing the pictures users' post of their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The billion-user social media site has already filed a patent application for creating an online system that foretells family size and demographic makeup. This will help Facebook to personalize its advertisements and target each and every family member individually. To identify family members from close friends, the software could look up the tagged pictures, photo captions, messaging history and web browsing activities.

The patent application titled "Predicting household demographics based on image data" states that, "Without such knowledge of a user's household features, most of content items that are sent to the user are poorly tailored to the user and are likely ignored".

The planned online system seeks to implement deep learning techniques to generate the predictions. "For example, a trained image analysis model identifies each individual depicted in the photos of the user; a trained text analysis model derive household member relationship information from the user's profile data and tags associated with the photos," stated the application.

Meanwhile, Facebook told The Los Angeles Times that applying for the patent does not necessarily mean it will build or use the software. Around 29 million Facebook accounts were hacked in September.

The Menlo Park based company has had a tough couple of years and has been struggling with privacy issues. The new software is going to make it even more difficult for Facebook to gain back the lost public trust.

Edited By: Udit Verma