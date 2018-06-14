FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming: Mobile apps to keep you in the thick of the action

The football fever is back in full swing with the FIFA World Cup 2018. A total of 32 national teams will go against each other between June 14 and July 15 to clinch the FIFA World Cup trophy. Given that the matches are being held in Russia, the difference time zones will have to be taken into account while watching the matches. And there is a possibility that you may not be near a television when the matches are underway. But that does not mean that you have to settle for missing out on the action. In such cases, just turn to your smartphone for live streaming FIFA World Cup 2018.

There are a few mobile applications that will stream FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live, and are available on both Android and iOS. Here's a look at them:

Sony LIV: Sony Entertainment has the official broadcasting rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 in India. While its TV channels will broadcast the matches on the television, its Sony LIV app will live stream the FIFA World Cup live on smartphones. It can be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Being the official mobile and internet streaming service for the FIFA World Cup in India, Sony LIV will also bring the exclusives on football. Notably, one does not need to be on a specific telecom network, like our other options on this list, to avail the live streaming services of Sony LIV.

JioTV app: JioTV is a live TV service and part of the complimentary application bouquet Reliance Jio users get with their subscription. JioTV will live stream all FIFA World Cup 2018 matches starting from June 14 for free. You need to be on the Jio network, though, to be able to live stream FIFA World Cup 2018 matches as the JioTV app is exclusive to Jio users. JioTV will also stream the India-Afghanistan test cricket series that begun on Thursday.

Airtel TV app: Airtel TV app will also live stream FIFA World Cup 2018 matches in India as they are aired. Moreover, Airtel users can get the FIFA World Cup coverage in Hindi via the Airtel TV app. They will have to update their Airtel TV app to the latest version available on Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store to live stream FIFA World Cup.