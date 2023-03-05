Fraudster tricks software engineer with a fake HDFC Bank message–What happens next will blow your mind

Online frauds are on the rise as cybercriminals are finding new ways and means to trick customers and rob them of their money. In one such instance, a man took to Reddit to reveal that he received a message from a fraudster posing as an HDFC bank official.



The online fraudster asked him to link his PAN with the bank account as it has been disabled. The message contained a spurious link. To which, the man replied, "Alright bhaiya.” "Just immediately access the website and update your pan no," the fraudster wrote back to the man.



The Redditor who was a Software engineer by profession said, "Simple to find it is a scamming website, I am a software engineer, I can help you to revamp the page.”



The conversation went a bit further as the engineer suggested that he can revamp the website by charging Rs 20,000 only, “I'll help you revamp just like the HDFC net-banking site for Rs 20k,” he wrote. The fraudster then asked him to send a sample of his work on WhatsApp.



The Reddit user immediately shared a video of a fake HDFC Bank website, which eventually impressed the fraudster. He called him twice, but the software engineer didn’t pick up his call and told him to call back the next day.



Sharing his future plans, the Redditor wrote, "To make him pay, I'm going to stage a scene similar to FOMO. If that doesn't work, I'm going to get some Hindi language audio and email it to him.”



The post garnered huge likes and comments on Reddit. Users also suggested some ideas in the comments section.



"As an illustration, here is a screenshot from the HDFC website. Take 20K and go. Scam the con artists," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Gullible fraudster, Sample keliye advance 5k dene ko bolo"



"I laughed when I saw the statement on the aforementioned website: "Pencard" upgrade requires mandatory login. They need to have at least looked up how to spell pan card correctly," third user commented.



"Arey Heavy developer nikle toh bohot. Put the jokes aside; Mann is the name of the bohot zor. fir usse cut manglunga, website design karlunga," another one wrote on Reddit.



Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared an example of phishing scam, where she wrote," HDFC Customer your HDFC NET BANKING will be suspended today please update your PAN card now visit below the link," the message is followed by a link.



HDFC Bank care replied to the tweet and wrote "Hi Sanghamitra, we request you not to respond to unknown numbers asking for Pan Card / KYC update or any other banking information. HDFC Bank will always send messages from their official ID hdfcbk / hdfcbn and links in these messages will always be under http://hdfcbk.io."

