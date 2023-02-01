Galaxy S23 series to strengthen Samsung’s share in super, ultra-premium smartphone segment in India

Market uncertainties, weakening Indian currency along with the negative impact of inflation and fear of upcoming recession had led to a plunge in the smartphone shipments in 2022. And while the shipments of mobile phones are expected to fall for the second straight year in 2023, these factors are unlikely to impact Samsung’s dominance in the super-premium (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000) and ultra-premium (above Rs 1,00,000) smartphone segment in the Indian market.

According to the numbers shared by CyberMedia Research with Business Today, the super-premium segment is growing over 40% year-on-year and the ultra-premium smartphone segment at 94% year-on-year. The new Samsung flagship S23 range, which includes S23, S22 Plus and S23 Ultra, will only fuel this growth further.



On the back of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, Samsung has registered a whooping 156% year-on-year growth in CY 2022 in super-premium smartphone segment. It’s market share increased from 7% to 13% from CY 2021 to CY2022. However, in ultra-premium category of Rs 1,00,000 and above, its share plunged from 42% in CY2022 to 41% in CY2021.

Apple on the other hand enjoys 69% in super-premium category and 59% in uber-premium smartphone segment. Nevertheless, the potential market share of Galaxy S23 series in super-premium smartphone segment in 2023 is projected to be 8%.



Prabhu Ram, Head – Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research told Business Today, “The premium smartphone segment in India continues to be resilient. There is a strong consumer appetite to switch or upgrade in the super-premium smartphone segment. We anticipate Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S23 series to be a prime beneficiary, with a potentially strong uptick in shipments year-on-year. In 2022, the S22 series was a key contributor to Samsung’s market gains, and the brand will aim to steer more market share gains in the super-premium smartphone segment with its 2023 flagship phone.”



In addition, CyberMedia Research anticipates an year-on-year growth of 80% in the Galaxy S23 shipments versus the Galaxy S22 last year.



