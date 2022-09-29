iPhone for less than Rs 14,000? Check out Flipkart Big Billion Days offer

Here’s some good news for tech enthusiasts! Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is live and the e-commerce site is offering the 64GB variant of Apple iPhone SE at less than Rs 14,000. Buyers can exchange their old phone for up to Rs 16,900 on the site and get an iPhone 14 at a cost Rs 13,090. Before this offer, Apple iPhone SE was priced at Rs 29,990 after a 24 per cent discount on its previous cost of Rs 39,900.

Flipkart is not only providing this offer for the 64GB variant of Apple iPhone SE but also its 128 GB and 256 GB variants. While iPhone SE 128 GB variant is available at a cost of Rs 18,090, the 256GB variant is available for Rs 28,090.

iPhone SE has a Widescreen HD LCD Retina Multi-touch IPS Display of 4.7 inch and is powered by A13 Bionic Chip processor. The Apple phone has two cameras– 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera. Flipkart sends Apple iPhone SE with earpods with lightning connector, lightning to USB cable, USB power adaptor and documentation.

Not only iPhone SE, Flipkart is offering discounts on other Apple phones as well such as iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Check out Flipkart’s exchange offers on other iPhones

Flipkart offers on other iPhones

Apple iPhone 11

Buyers can get upto Rs 16,900 on exchange and will have to pay a total of Rs 20,090 to buy the 64 GB variant of Apple iPhone 11. Without exchange offer, Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 36,990. Its 128 GB variant costs Rs 25,090 without the offer. Apple iPhone 11’s 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 41,990 without the exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 12

This Apple phone is available in three memory variants– 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. iPhone 12 64 GB is available for Rs 37,090 in case you exchange your old device. Prior to this offer, the phone costs Rs 53,990. Its 128 GB variant, originally priced at Rs 58,990, costs Rs 42,090 after the offer. The 256 GB sells for 51,090 after the exchange offer and for 67,990 if you choose not to avail the exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 13

This iPhone is available in three variants– 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Users will get an exchange discount of up to Rs 16,900 here as well. While iPhone 13 128 GB is originally priced at Rs 58,900 on Flipkart, it will cost Rs 42,090 if you choose to avail the exchange offer. Customers can get the 256 GB variant of this Apple phone for Rs 51,090 after the exchange offer and the 512 GB variant for Rs 70,090. Both these variants are priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 86,990, respectively, if you do not avail the exchange offer.

