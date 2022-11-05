Jack Dorsey apologies for massive layoffs at Twitter, takes responsibility

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Saturday took responsibility for mass layoffs at the company under Elon Musk.

Dorsey, in a tweet, apologised and said, "Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

He further added, “I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don't expect that to be mutual in this moment...or ever…and I understand.”

This update comes a day after massive layoffs were reported at Twitter offices from around the world.

At Twitter India, over 50 per cent of the staff was laid off without prior intimation. Meanwhile, in the US, several employees received a mail saying, "If on way to office, please return home."

Musk confirmed the layoffs in a tweet, "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day."

Musk assured that all who have exited the company have been offered 3 months of severance.