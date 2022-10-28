Anand Mahindra reacts to Musk's Twitter takeover

Mahindra Group chairman and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra congratulated the world’s richest man Elon Musk upon successfully completing his Twitter acquisition.

Retweeting Musk’s tweet that said ‘Bird is freed’, Anand Mahindra shared a poem by Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib. He tweeted, “Udne de in Parindon ko Azad fiza mein Ghalib..

Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz

#TwitterTakeover.”

He also reposted Musk’s tweet from Thursday that was addressed to Twitter advertisers. Mahindra tweeted, “The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmusk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well.

Elon Musk on Friday completed his $44 billion deal of acquiring Twitter. Though there hasn't been an official confirmation yet, Musk's tweets have been confirming it.

The billionaire has reportedly sacked Twitter's top executives including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde. Bloomberg News on Friday reported that Musk may takeover as Twitter's new CEO in the interim. He was also seen hanging out with other employees of the company at a bar in Twitter's headquarters.