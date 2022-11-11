More Twitter executives leave as bankruptcy fears loom over Elon Musk

Twitter Inc’s top executives have resigned from the company, the same day Elon Musk painted an extremely bleak scenario for the social media giant in his first official address to the employees.

According to Bloomberg, Musk warned the employees of bankruptcy.

The mass exodus is led by Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety. Roth had been actively tweeting in Musk's support ever since the takeover.

Musk, too has repeatedly shared Roth's tweets about the company policies.

Infact, Musk had recommended Roth's Twitter account to his followers for 'the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter'

I recommend following @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Roth on Friday changed his Twitter bio and described himself as 'Former head of trust & safety at Twitter'

The Musk-headed social media company also lost its chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty. Both Kieran and Forgarty have left the organisation, Reuters reported.

Twitter's Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner also tweeted that she had quit.

I've made the hard decision to leave Twitter. I've had the opportunity to work with amazing people and I'm so proud of the privacy, security, and IT teams and the work we've done.



I'm looking forward to figuring out what's next, starting with my reviews for @USENIXSecurity 😁 — Lea Kissner (@LeaKissner) November 10, 2022

On Thursday, Musk emailed the staff describing the dire economic circumstances of the company. He said company's subscription service, Twitter Blue will be significant to the future of the company.

“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said in the email. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription, Musk said in the email according The Guardian.