Samsung offers big discounts! Galaxy Flip 3 now available under Rs 60,000, Galaxy Fold 3 price reduced too

After the launch of the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, Samsung has announced festive discounts for its 3rd generation of foldable smartphones. Making them more affordable, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip3 (retailing for Rs 63,999) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 59,999, and an additional, limited period cashback of Rs 5,000 will be available during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale. During Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the Galaxy Z Fold3 (retailing at Rs 1,19,999) will be available for Rs 1,09,999.



Galaxy Z Flip 3:

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a pocketable design and a larger Cover Screen designed to use on the go. It has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 2640 x 1080 p resolution and a 1.9-inch cover display with 260 x 512 p resolution in a foldable clamshell design. Galaxy Z Flip3 sports Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back and is also the world's first water-resistant foldable smartphone with an IPX8 rating. The cover screen can be used to check messages, take photos, play music and more without even opening the phone. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-core processor.

Galaxy Z Fold 3:

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED 2x Flex Display inside the screen and a 6.2-inch HD Cover Screen with a 10MP camera. It is also powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Being a camera powerhouse, the setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide + 12 MP Wide angel + 12 MP telephoto camera and a 4MP under-display camera. A fingerprint scanner has been embedded in the power button. The phone also supports S-Pen but is not bundled with the phone.

4th Gen Galaxy Z foldable:

In August, Samsung announced the 4th generation of foldable devices - Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. The former is priced starting at Rs 1,54,999 and the latter at Rs 89,999.

To recap the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a re-engineered design and features a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on the outside and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ with 120Hz variable refresh rate inner display. There is new hardware for photography. The main camera setup includes a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical and 30x space zoom.

The Nightography feature for low-light photography introduced earlier this year on the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been introduced to the Fold 4. In addition, there is a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and a 4MP under-display camera. Claiming to be the most powerful device in the pocket, Samsung has opted for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which has been paired with 12GB of RAM. IPx8 certified, it houses a 4400mAh battery and supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate inside and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside. Weighing 187 grams, this one is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and paired with 8GB of RAM. The camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP selfie camera. IPx8 rated the Flip 4 packs in a 3700mAh battery.

Also read: Google Pixel 6a gets big discount at Flipkart Diwali sale: All deals and offers

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets flat Rs 19,000 discount at Flipkart Big Diwali sale