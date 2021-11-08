Security increased outside Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia after taxi driver dials Mumbai police

The Mumbai Police have said their control received a call from a taxi driver today alleging that two people, who sat in his taxi, were asking about the location of Antilia, the home of India's richest man and Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The taxi driver said those two persons also had a bag with them.

The Mumbai police said they have recorded the taxi driver's statement and started an inquiry into the matter. Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up outside Ambani's home Antilia. The police have barricaded the entire premises, and the search for the two persons is on. The police are also checking CCTV footage around Antilia.

The incident comes months after an explosive-laden SUV was found near Antilia in February. There were 20 gelatin sticks and a letter in the Mahindra Scorpio SUV that was found abandoned near the house. The letter was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. When police traced the SUV, it was linked to a man named Mansukh Hiren who was murdered a few days after the incident.

Also read: Nita Ambani cancelled Gujarat trip after 'Antilia' security threat: Security staff tells NIA

When police started the probe in the bomb scare case, it was linked to a tainted Mumbai police cop Sachin Waze. Waze was letter sacked and arrested for his alleged links in the murder of Hiren. The National Investigation Agency, which is now investigating the case, also found that Waze allegedly produced the explosives and parked the car near Ambani's house.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani and his family own Antilia, which is one of the world's most luxurious homes. The 27-storey building is located in South Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area.

Also read: NIA is protecting Param Bir Singh in Sachin Waze case, NCP alleges

Also read: Antilia bomb case: Sachin Vaze parked explosive-laden SUV to regain clout, says NIA chargesheet