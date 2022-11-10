scorecardresearch
Twitter Blue rolled out in India at Rs 719 per month: Report

As per user reports, this is not available to all users yet, only select few received the prompt.

A day after its launch in the US, Twitter's revamped Blue subscription has reached India. As per user reports, a prompt on the app store appeared informing about the subscription at Rs 719 per month. 

When Elon Musk announced pricing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, he promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, Rs 719 seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.

Some users took to Twitter to express their disappointment as the price is not what was expected. As per PPP estimates, the subscription was expected to be around Rs 185 per month.

 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates

