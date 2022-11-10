Twitter Blue rolled out in India at Rs 719 per month: Report

A day after its launch in the US, Twitter's revamped Blue subscription has reached India. As per user reports, a prompt on the app store appeared informing about the subscription at Rs 719 per month.
As per user reports, this is not available to all users yet, only select few received the prompt.
#Twitterblue in india running out now free rs 719/-— NavaneethaKrishnan (@navneetakrisnan) November 10, 2022
Apple ID users automatically verified once they subscribed @TwitterBlue #Apple #Verified #Twitter #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/UT0viDhFAg
When Elon Musk announced pricing the pricing of Twitter Blue at $8 per month, he promised to factor in price purchase parity. However, Rs 719 seems like a direct conversion of almost $9 as per the current dollar-rupee exchange rate.
Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022
Some users took to Twitter to express their disappointment as the price is not what was expected. As per PPP estimates, the subscription was expected to be around Rs 185 per month.
Twitter Blue in India is more costlier than US. 🥲— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 10, 2022
Twitter Blue US 💵 $8 ~ ₹648 / month
Twitter Blue India 💵 ₹719 per month
Some people in India have started receiving Twitter Blue access at ₹719 per month ($8.88 to be exact lol) pic.twitter.com/olgjWAkaix— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) November 10, 2022
