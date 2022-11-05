Twitter India employees get emotional and nostalgic, bid their ‘Final Goodbyes’

Twitter India team has been "significantly" impacted by the social networking platform's global layoffs. The majority of the approximately 250-member team has been fired just a week after Elon Musk purchased the company for $44 billion.

All business verticals in India have been affected by the layoffs, including marketing, communication, and partnerships. As the layoffs began, farewells started pouring in, with the hashtag #OneTeam trending on the platform.

According to a recent email sent to employees, the company intends to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Employees have also been instructed to return home until further notice.

"Leading Twitter’s Accessibility journey has been such a privilege and honor. And I got to do it with my people #OneTeam. Before joining Twitter, a culture like this seemed like a dream, which came true for me. Thank u all for your love, support and allyship. #LoveWhereYouWorked," tweeted Gurpreet, who was Head of Accessibility at Twitter.

Leading Twitter’s Accessibility journey has been such a privilege and honor. And I got to do it with my people #OneTeam. Before joining Twitter, a culture like this seemed like a dream, which came true for me. Thank u all for your love, support and allyship. #LoveWhereYouWorked — Gurpreet (@GurpreetKaurSW) November 4, 2022

Other team leaders reported that they were unable to log in to their systems and that they expected to be fired as well.

“For someone who spent a decade at Twitter, this one hurts to the core ! Love to all the tweeps around the world. I am here to help in anyway I can, please reach out ❤️. #lovewhereyouworked #Oneteam,” Nirmam Sandesara wrote on Twitter.

For someone who spent a decade at Twitter, this one hurts to the core ! Love to all the tweeps around the world. I am here to help in anyway I can, please reach out ❤️. #lovewhereyouworked #Oneteam — Nirmam Sandesara (@nus) November 4, 2022

Neha, business head @TwitterIndia, tweeted, “A rung of the ladder is not supposed to carry your weight for long. It is only supposed to hold you long enough for you to take the next step. Twitter fam, we are far from done climbing. Onwards and upwards always #LoveWhereYouWorked now #WatchUsSoar.”

A rung of the ladder is not supposed to carry your weight for long. It is only supposed to hold you long enough for you to take the next step.



Twitter fam, we are far from done climbing. Onwards and upwards always #LoveWhereYouWorked now #WatchUsSoar #OneTeam — Neha (@nehas210) November 4, 2022

Rachit Uppal tweeted, “What a journey it has been…7 years…feels like an eternity … a big hug to Tweeps and partners who made it totally worthwhile…end of an era …Farewells need to be short and sweet #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith #OneTeam.”

What a journey it has been…7 years…feels like an eternity … a big hug 🤗to Tweeps and partners who made it totally worthwhile…end of an era …Farewells need to be short and sweet💙 #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/B9C4goiPHV — Rachit Uppal (@RachitUppal) November 4, 2022

Vinay Pandey, meanwhile tweeted, "Nothing but love and respect for all Tweeps. #OneTeam forever. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you are affected. I join countless others who will do our best to be of any help. 💙"

Nothing but love and respect for all Tweeps. #OneTeam forever.



Please do not hesitate to reach out if you are affected. I join countless others who will do our best to be of any help. 💙 — Vinay Pandey (@vpandey) November 4, 2022

"Looks like I was "not impacted" by the workforce reduction, so I am still employed by

@twitter for the time-being. My heart goes out to everyone at the company who is going through this turmoil, and especially to those who did not get the outcome they were hoping for 💙#OneTeam," Samir tweeted.

Looks like I was "not impacted" by the workforce reduction, so I am still employed by @twitter for the time-being.



My heart goes out to everyone at the company who is going through this turmoil, and especially to those who did not get the outcome they were hoping for 💙#OneTeam — Samir (@lavingiasa) November 4, 2022

Many Twitter employees who became nostalgic shared their memories from their time at the company.

"heartbreaking to see a workplace I loved so much being torn apart in such a way. best place I've worked at, best folks I've worked with. my heart is with all my fellow tweeps. the ones that are leaving with me, and the ones who have to stay to witness the aftermath. 🫡 #OneTeam," Kiran Sudhir tweeted.

heartbreaking to see a workplace I loved so much being torn apart in such a way. best place I've worked at, best folks I've worked with. my heart is with all my fellow tweeps. the ones that are leaving with me, and the ones who have to stay to witness the aftermath. 🫡 #OneTeam — Kiran Sudhir (@kiransudhir7) November 4, 2022

APAC Site Strategy of Twitter, Mrinalini Purkayastha tweeted, "Although it was short lived, it definitely wasn't short of learnings. I'm truly humbled to have worked with some of the best tweeps and walking away with friendships I'll cherish forever! What a ride this has been."

Although it was short lived, it definitely wasn't short of learnings. I'm truly humbled to have worked with some of the best tweeps and walking away with friendships I'll cherish forever! What a ride this has been 🫡#LoveWhereWorked#LoveWhoYouWorkedWith#OneTeam — Mrinalini Purkayastha (@purkayastham) November 4, 2022

"Working with Tweeps has entirely raised my personal standards about the people I allow in my life! 💙 Can’t settle for anything less than the most kind, humble, smart yet sassy humans!," Rachna Gohil tweeted.

Working with Tweeps has entirely raised my personal standards about the people I allow in my life! 💙 Can’t settle for anything less than the most kind, humble, smart yet sassy humans!



#LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam #TwitterHQ #thelastpic pic.twitter.com/QYJV47G299 — rachna gohil (@rachna_gohil) November 4, 2022

Musk has directed his employees to work quickly on releasing new features such as a paid verification system and a new Twitter Blue subscription. This new verification system is expected to be released next week, following the implementation of mass layoffs.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover: Microblogging platform starts sacking employees in India