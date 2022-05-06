Twitter's edit button is not the only new thing it is working on, there’s more 

Elon Musk taking over Twitter is an ongoing drama, but in the meanwhile, the people behind the scenes have been carrying on with their product tests. Reports have it that Twitter is working on a bunch of new features, including an edit button, Twitter Circle (two things we’ve already told you about), the ability to attach both photos and videos to the same tweet, and more.

According to a report from 9to5Google, new features being tested include mixed-media tweets and updated on features like Statuses on the platform.

The mixed-media feature was spotted by developer Dylan Roussel who shared it on Twitter.

The @Twitter Android app also started adding support for mixing medias in tweets (videos and photos in the same tweet) pic.twitter.com/pwfWysPoap — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) May 4, 2022

Currently, Twitter users can attach a maximum of four photos to a tweet or one video, but definitely not both. The mixed-media tweets will allow users to add both photos and videos to a tweet though it is not clear yet as to how many of either kind will be allowed.

The option to give “awards” to tweets was also spotted by 9to5Google. This feature appears as a gift icon below the tweet, right next to the current icons of retweet, like, and share buttons. However, it is not clear if this award feature is in any form going to be used by users to monetise content or whether it is a feature which will be made available only to Twitter Blue users (Twitter Blue is the platform’s subscription service).

Another new feature spotted is a field for users to list their pronouns. Users who want to list their pronouns on their profile currently do it as a part of their display name, bio, or other fields on the profile. This too is currently being tested, and much like the other features there is no information about when Twitter might roll this out publicly.

According to reports, the Twitter Status feature has also been spotted. Images shared show options to “discover” and “join” a status displayed on a profile. This could be a way to find other accounts on the platform, but we don’t have any further information on this yet.

