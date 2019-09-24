WhatsApp features: Simplify the messaging experience using these simple tips

WhatsApp continues to be the most popular messaging platform on the planet. It is used by over a billion people and the Facebook-owned company constantly releases updates to stay ahead in the game. WhatsApp has brought in several new features over the last few years but not everyone pays attention to these updates. There are still few tricks and tips that many are not aware of. Lets take a look at simple chat app tricks that will enhance your overall messaging experience.

Configuring notifications: Notification settings include sounds for incoming individual and Group Chats. However, these notifications can be customised for contacts by visiting the profile of the WhatsApp contact. Tap on it and scroll down to select custom notifications. Turn it on and change the notification tone, vibrate mode, popup notification, light and high priority notifications.

Two-step verification: Technology companies have been advocating the use of two-step verification to add more security. In WhatsApp, the two-step notification is optional but it enhances the overall security of the platform. When the two-step verification is enabled, any attempt to verify the phone number on WhatsApp must be accompanied by the six-digit PIN that the user has created using this feature. To enable two-step verification, open WhatsApp > Settings - Account - Two-step verification - Enable.

Create contact shortcuts on home screen: WhatsApp lets a user to create shortcuts of the contacts or groups to the home screen, enabling the user to chat without opening the app. Just select the contact you'd like to pin to your home screen and tap on the Menu - More - Add Shortcut.

Free up storage space: WhatsApp has made it easier for users to free up space and delete unnecessary messages, videos etc. The app has built a new storage management section into its Settings menu. Tap Settings in the Android app and go to Data and Storage Usage. Here you'll see a list of your conversations, ranked by how much space they're taking up on your phone. Tapping on the 'Free Up Space' on the bottom lets you choose a particular section - or all of them - and delete the messages.

Edited By: Udit Verma

