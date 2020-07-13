TRAI asks Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pause premium plans that offer higher speeds

Highlights TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone to block priority plans that offer higher speeds to priority customers.

It has questioned the telecom operators raising concerns for general subscribers of those plans.

Airtel had announced a platinum plan for priority customers whereas Vodafone Idea had announced its REDX plan.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has blocked Airtel's Platinum and Vodafone Idea's RedX premium plans that offer faster data speeds and priority services to customers.

The development, noted by ANI, comes just a day after TRAI asked private telecom services Airtel and Vodafone Idea to put a hold on priority plans. The regulator board in a letter questioned the two operators if the network preference came at a cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers.

TRAI has written to both the companies asking them to detail their priority plans which are designed for certain priority customers willing to pay more.

As noted by PTI, TRAI has emphasised and questioned how the companies were willing to protect the interest of other general subscribers.

It has asked if priority to high-paying customers for those specific plans comes at a cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers. TRAI has given Airtel seven days to respond to its questions.

"We are passionate about delivering the best network and service experience to all our customers." an Airtel spokesperson told PTI.

"This is why we have a relentless obsession to eliminate faults, and have been consistently recognised by international agencies as the best network in terms of speed, latency, and video experience. At the same time, we want to keep raising the bar for our postpaid customers in terms of service and responsiveness. This is an ongoing effort at our end," the Airtel spokesperson added.

Last Monday, Airtel had announced that it would give preference to platinum mobile customers, who pay Rs 499 and above per month for postpaid connection, on its 4G network. The platinum customers will thus be priority customers who will get better speed on the Airtel network.

Vodafone Idea also has priority plans for its postpaid customers called as the REDX plans that promise up to 50 percent faster data speeds, besides other benefits and privileges. The plan has been filed with TRAI for the past eight months with further modifications to the plan filed in May with some customers onboarding the plan, as per sources.

A Vodafone spokesperson told PTI, "Vodafone REDX plan offers a range of benefits including unlimited data, calls, premium content, international roaming pack etc. for our valued postpaid customers who want more."

"VIL is committed to serve its customers with the best in class offerings and high-speed 4G data across all markets. VIL's fastest 4G speed in many markets, including metros, has been verified by global testing agencies, such as Ookla and OpenSignal amongst others," the spokesperson added.