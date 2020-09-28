TRAI drops inquiry on Vodafone Idea RedX priority plans after telco tweaks offer

Highlights TRAI has dropped probe on Vodafone Ideas, now Vi, priority RedX plans after the telco tweaked the offer.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has dropped inquiry on Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), now Vi, after the telco discarded its claims of priority 4G network with its RedX plan. Vodafone Idea filed the revised plan with the regulator withdrawing claims of the 4G priority network, which the TRAI had called misleading.

In a letter addressed to the regulator, Vodafone Idea urged the Trai to close its inquiry into RedX, claiming that it was hopeful that the telco had satisfactorily addressed the regulator's concerns around the RedX postpaid tariff plan, ET noted.



"The Authority, considering Vodafone Idea's request, has decided not to proceed with its investigation and any further inquiry into RedX in the backdrop of the discontinuance of (the telco's earlier) claim of the Priority 4G network feature with faster speeds," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in a letter, seen by ET. "It has been further stated that VIL believes the same would address the concerns of the authority and based on the same, VIL requested the authority to grant closure to the pending enquiry," the regulator said.



The Vodafone RedX individual plan now costs Rs 1099 per month and offers benefits like unlimited data and unlimited calls. The plan also gives OTT benefits like subscription to Netflix on TV and mobile and Amazon Prime for a year among other benefits.



